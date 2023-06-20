Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 122,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 134,229 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.99.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
