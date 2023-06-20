Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 122,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 134,229 shares.The stock last traded at $4.10 and had previously closed at $3.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mesoblast Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mesoblast Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

