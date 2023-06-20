McLean Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,678 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

FSLR traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.67. 586,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,674. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.23. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

