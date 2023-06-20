Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 4,500 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after acquiring an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $195.50. 197,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average of $200.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

