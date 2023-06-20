Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,890 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $6.69 on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. 2,315,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.05 and a 200-day moving average of $251.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

