Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 11,612 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CarMax by 654.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,643. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

