Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,076 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.7% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $45,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 602,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 98,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 42,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

