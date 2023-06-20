Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $7.04 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $278.63. 241,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.90 and its 200-day moving average is $272.50. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.97 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total value of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

