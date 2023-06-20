Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.81 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $4,648,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Activity

ResMed Price Performance

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,754. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.99. The stock had a trading volume of 131,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.10 and its 200 day moving average is $219.25. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.18 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

