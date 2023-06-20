Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

KO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. 5,035,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,423,588. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

