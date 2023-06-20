Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 69,373 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

PSK traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 25,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,932. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

