Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 681 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $456.53. 74,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.08 and a 200-day moving average of $439.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $464.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.