Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday. 3,796,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session's volume of 1,235,866 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $57.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,938,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

