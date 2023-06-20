loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Sells $100,762.84 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $100,762.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,132.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

loanDepot Stock Performance

LDI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 375,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,627. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $648.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Several research firms have recently commented on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

