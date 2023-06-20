Lisk (LSK) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $101.39 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,954,998 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

