Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.42. Lilium shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,299,554 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Get Lilium alerts:

Lilium Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lilium Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $18,388,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 1,114.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lilium by 96.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the first quarter worth $604,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.