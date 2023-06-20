Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.27

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.27, but opened at $1.42. Lilium shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,299,554 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on LILM. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lilium in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
Lilium Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lilium Company Profile
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lilium (LILM)
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.