Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $3,833,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 12,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Adobe stock opened at $491.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.44. The company has a market cap of $225.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $506.42.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.