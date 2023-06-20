Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade Acquires 12,000 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at $592,614.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 3,080,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,454. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,564,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 159,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

