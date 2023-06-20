Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade Acquires 12,000 Shares

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at $592,614.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. 3,080,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,454. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
See Also
