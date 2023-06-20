LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

