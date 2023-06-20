LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

Blackstone stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,067,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,685 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

