LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after buying an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.