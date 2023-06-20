LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,695 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFCF. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,948,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 357,270 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 61,886 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,929,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.