Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 1-Year High at $312.75

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $312.75 and last traded at $310.98, with a volume of 15705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.73.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,129.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.09, for a total value of $696,889.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

