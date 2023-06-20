Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Shares Gap Down to $19.70

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.70, but opened at $18.52. Lemonade shares last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 973,917 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Lemonade Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,925,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lemonade by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 205,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 451.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 184,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

See Also

