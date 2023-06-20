Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Gap Up to $32.10

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.10, but opened at $33.08. Lazard shares last traded at $32.63, with a volume of 352,024 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Lazard Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

