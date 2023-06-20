Lancaster Investment Management Buys 36,201 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 573,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the quarter. Autoliv accounts for about 54.7% of Lancaster Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lancaster Investment Management owned about 0.67% of Autoliv worth $53,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.91. The company had a trading volume of 635,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,843. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

