Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.97

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

