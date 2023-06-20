KRS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,593 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

