KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 88 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

