Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys 313 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

