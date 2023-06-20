Joystick (JOY) Price Tops $0.0235 on Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $8,002.31 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014008 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,131.11 or 0.99933946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0239273 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,236.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.