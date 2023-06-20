iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $102.71

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.71 and last traded at $103.11, with a volume of 32219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.79.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.39. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

