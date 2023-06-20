iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.00. 1,220,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.