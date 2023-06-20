iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.72

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 1033588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after acquiring an additional 228,596,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $542,703,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,275,000 after buying an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after buying an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,822,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

