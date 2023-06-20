iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $96.09

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.09 and last traded at $95.53, with a volume of 458063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

