iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675,236 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,720,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $93.80. The company had a trading volume of 183,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

