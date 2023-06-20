iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is GenWealth Group Inc.’s Largest Position

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 9.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.68. 1,705,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,449. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.