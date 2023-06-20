iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,460 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.43. 2,006,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,445. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

