iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.48

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.48 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 151604 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,609,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 944,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

