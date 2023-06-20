Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,189 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 360% compared to the average volume of 476 call options.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 93,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Featured Articles

