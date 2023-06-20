Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PHO)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,956. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Water Resources ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,942,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

