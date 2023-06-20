Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. 83,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.