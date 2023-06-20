Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 83,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $986,000.

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

