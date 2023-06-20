Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1164 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $73.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the third quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

