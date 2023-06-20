Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on June 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4307 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PSCF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.79. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

