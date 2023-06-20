Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.29. 87,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,209. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSCE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

