Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4527 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PSCC traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $499,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

