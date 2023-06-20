Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.174 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $40.31. 60,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,523. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market cap of $186.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

