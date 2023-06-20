Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0695 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $29.01. 61,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,790. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $367,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.