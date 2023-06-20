Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0497 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. 92,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 21,384 shares in the last quarter.

