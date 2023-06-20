Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:QQQS)

Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.
Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQS traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.
Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF Company Profile
